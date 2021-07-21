Khloé Kardashian does not shy away from discussing race when it comes to her daughter, True, 3. In a candid conversation during an appearance on Leomie Anderson’s Role Model podcast, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reflected on being a white mother to a Black daughter. “I will be always learning and trying to do the best I can do being her mom but I’m obviously not a woman of color,” she said.

Part of that will be showing True, whom she shares with her ex, Tristan Thompson, about inclusion.

“I do want her to be exposed to as much inclusion but variety as possible,” Kardashian shared. “I don’t want her living in a bubble, you know, because we do have this very privileged life. I want her to know all types of life and all types of living and be very aware of that.”

Kardashian credits her late father, Robert Kardashian, for helping instill similar knowledge in her and her siblings. And so when it comes to talking to her daughter about race, the Good American denim mogul notes that though her daughter is young, it’s something that is too important to ignore.

“Of course we don’t want to overexpose our children or tell them things too young,” she noted, “and I don’t know when that time is, but I think I’ll learn it when I’m in it.” While having these conversations with her daughter is a new thing for her, Kardashian added: “The beauty of having some of my sisters in the same situation is we get to have those conversations probably together.

“I know some people get uncomfortable with talking to their kids about race,” she said, “or they think, ‘Oh we live in a bubble. We never have to address that my child is Black.’ I mean, of course you do! You’re only setting them up, I think, for failure if you don’t talk about race and probably the things that they’re going to endure once they’re in, quote, the ‘real world’.”

Kardashian also recognizes that being honest about life — the good and bad — is what our children need. “I think it’s our duty as parents to really expose them while they have the safety and security of their parents to, I think, communicate that with them and still guide them and help them instead of just, like, letting them out into the free world and now they’re like, Wait, this isn’t what — I didn’t hear about this, I had no idea this was what real life was.”

Beyond the discussion about race, Kardashian said that she realizes that it’s going to be hard to let True make her own mistakes as she grows up. “I know it’s a never-ending journey being a mother. It’s not just when they’re 18 and you just forget about them. You’re always their mom.”

And one of the biggest life lessons that she wants to share with True is to “lead an honest life that you’re proud of… and lead with kindness.”

