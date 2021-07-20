Cardi B Is Leaving Us Speechless With This ‘Wild’ Bump-Baring Video

There’s a pregnant slay, and then there’s a Cardi B pregnant slay! The rapper, who is pregnant with her second child with hubby Offset, took to Instagram dressed in the teeniest black bikini and a blue, green, and black ombre wig, to rap along to “Wild Side,” her new single with Normani. The video is hot, sexy, and everything a pregnant mom should be (only if that’s what she wants to be, that is).

Related story Cardi B Swears By This Skincare Line for Her Pregnancy Glow—Everything Is Under $32 at Ulta Beauty & Amazon

The clip has garnered more than 8 million views in less than a day, so we don’t know if folks are watching it on repeat to catch the lyrics or attempting to copy Cardi’s moves, but whatever it is, it’s working. The clip is below, but just a warning before you click — if there are kiddos around while you’re reading this: it’s NSFW (not safe for work). The images and lyrics are mature.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

While all of that fabulousness continues to soak in, we’ll catch you up on all things Cardi B. The mom-to-be revealed her baby bump just a few weeks ago as she performed at the BET Awards. Cardi indisputably stole the show with the news that she’s expecting a second child with her on-again husband Offset, from whom she’d filed for divorce in October 2020 before swiftly reconciling. Baby girl Kulture Kiari, 3, will be getting a little sibling, and while we have to hand it to Cardi for this reveal, it’s worth noting that Kulture got an equally dramatic baby bump reveal to the world in April 2018, when the “WAP” singer revealed that pregnancy during a performance on Saturday Night Live.

When Cardi B isn’t rocking the world with pregnancy reveals or being a hands-on mom to Kulture (no babysitters, please), you’ll find her pampering her skin. Lucky for all of us, we got the scoop on the exact skincare products she used that night, and they’re super affordable — you can shop the line at Ulta Beauty and Amazon! According to a press release SheKnows received, Cardi B’s makeup artist Erika La’ Pearl used Urban Skin Rx (all products she used are under $32!) to get the rapper’s skin prepped for her performance.

Whether she’s inspiring us to feel confident and be powerful through her lyrics, busy being a mom, or dropping stunning video visuals, we love that Cardi B is sharing her second pregnancy in such a bold and beautiful way.

Fortunately, these celebrity parents have proudly praised the help they get from their nannies.