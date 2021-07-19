The closer you are to becoming a mom, the more you should be preparing for your delivery day. Whether you’re having a home birth or thinking about your hospital delivery bag and what you’re going to pack, soon-to-be moms should have a delivery and nursing gown. Sure, if you’re doing a home birth you can wear a nightgown you already have, and if you’re going to the hospital, they can give you a gown (you know the kind), but for this moment, you’ll want something new that you can wash with a gentle product and wear beforehand so it’ll have your smell for when your baby arrives and is cuddled up on you. Halsey just announced the birth of their baby, Ender Ridley Aydin, on Instagram today and in the first post-birth photo, they’re wearing the Frida Mom Delivery & Nursing Gown.

This gown is perfect because it’s made of 100% viscose, a super-soft jersey material that will feel good on your skin and the baby’s skin. The short-sleeved gown comes in a charcoal gray and has a full-length of snaps down the back for discrete coverage especially if you’ll be getting in and out of the bed, and their will be easy access for an epidural or fetal monitor. The front snaps to the waist for immediate skin-to-skin contact and postpartum nursing access. And yes, this gown has pockets! One size fits XS- XL with the waist measurement fitting 36″ – 48″ and the bust measurements of 36″ – 50″.

The Delivery & Nursing Gown is only $29.99 and is available on Amazon sold separately and also part of the larger Frida Mom Labor and Delivery + Postpartum Recovery Kit, which would be a great gift for a mom-to-be.

