Halsey Just Shared Their Baby’s Cool-Kid Name & We Love Its Meaning

Singer Halsey’s baby is here! Halsey just revealed on Instagram that they and boyfriend Alev Aydin became parents last week on July 14. The black and white photo features Halsey staring lovingly at Alev, while Alev is enraptured by their baby as they laying on Halsey’s chest, covered in blankets.

“Gratitude. For the most “rare” and euphoric birth. Powered by love,” Halsey wrote on Instagram. “Ender Ridley Aydin, 7/14/2021.” Ender is a popular Turkish name that means “extremely rare,” as Halsey hinted in the Instagram post. And while Ender is traditionally a boy’s name, Halsey hasn’t revealed the sex of their child as of yet.

The baby’s middle name, Ridley, is a gender-neutral name of English origin meaning “wood clearing.”

The “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” singer was born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, goes by she/they pronouns, and revealed their “expecting” status in January. Halsey said that pregnancy gave them a different perspective on gender and parenting and shared on Instagram: “I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely. My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all.”

Halsey added, “Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too! 🧚🏼‍♂️ bye for now.”

After having a miscarriage, Halsey made the decision to take charge of their fertility and froze their eggs. “I’m fortunate enough to have that as an option, and I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility [and] about protecting myself,” the singer said on The Doctors. “Reproductive illness is so frustrating because it can really make you feel like less of a woman. You don’t feel sexy, you don’t feel proud, and you don’t feel like there’s much hope.”

The baby reveal photos have only been up for a few hours and have over three million likes! This little one — and their mom and dad — are receiving lots of love! Congrats to the new parents!

