Reebok’s Peppa Pig Sneaker Collection Is Here — & They’re Perfect for Back-to-School

The launch of Reebok’s second kids-only Peppa Pig collection is here! If your kiddos are fans of the adorable pig and her adventures, mishaps, and fun with her family and friends, they’ll love these colorful kicks. (Honestly? Even if they’ve yet to meet Peppa Pig, we think they’ll be fans of these cuter-than-cute shoes!) In partnership with Hasbro, this new collection features five bright and bold sneaker silhouettes — plus kids T-shirts — aimed to inspire children to let their imagination run wild.

These are the ultimate shoes for an adventure-ready kid, as the sneakers pay homage to Peppa and her friends’ favorite activities. From blowing bubbles to scavenger hunts, each shoe features graphic details from Peppa’s world. And while we think they’re perfect for back-to-school, you don’t have to wait to get the Reebok x Peppa Pig collection — it’s available in toddler and preschool sizes on the Reebok website starting today.

This collection comes on the heels of the very successful first capsule collection, launched in February, and the iconic Reebok models that got a Peppa-inspired kids makeover this time include: Classic Leather, Complete Clean, CL Jogger, Club C, and Weebok Clasp. All shoes, except for the preschool Classic Leather and preschool Club C, offer either stretch lace or Velcro straps to ensure the shoes are easy to put on and take off. The preschool Classic Leather and preschool Club C come with traditional laces.

Classic Leather – Preschool

Inspired by a favorite summertime activity of Peppa’s — blowing bubbles — this Classic Leather sneaker features a splash of bright pink color on the upper with a whimsical and glittery graphic design on the sides and heel. Get the toddler size for $45.00.

Royal Complete CLN 2 – Preschool

Designed with Peppa and her friends’ love for play in mind, the Complete Clean features dual Velcro straps for double the fun without the fuss of laces. The sides include embroidered patches of her friends Suzy Sheep, Candy Cat, and Peppa’s trusted teddy. Get the toddler size for $45.00.

CL Jogger – Preschool

Going for an early evening walk around the neighborhood? The CL Jogger will be a hit with your kiddo as this sneaker comes to life when the sun goes down. The CL Jogger features a glow-in-the-dark printed upper, laces, and outsole. You can also get the CL Jogger in the Toddler sizes for $40.00.

Club C – Preschool

Created for scavenger hunt-loving children, you’ll see Peppa and her friends peeking out of the plant and flower illustrations on the Club C sneaker’s sides along with hidden graphic details on the outsole and heel tab. Here’s the Club C in Toddler sizes for $45.00.

Weebok Clasp

The Weebok Clasp features an energetic pattern all over for a glimpse into Peppa’s world as she takes adventures with her family. This is the only model that will be available in toddler sizes only.

