Ant Anstead & Renée Zellweger Are Already Spending Time With Each Other’s Loved Ones

Although it seems like they haven’t been dating for more than a month or two, Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have already proved that their relationship is getting serious after taking a major step: While the couple has been spotted out and about on the streets of Laguna Beach and near Anstead’s luxurious home, on Saturday, the pair took their romance to the beach — and they were joined by one particularly important member of Anstead’s family.

Related story Ant Anstead Isn't Giving Renee Zellweger All the Credit for His Newfound Happiness

Zellweger seemingly spent time with Anstead’s nearly 2-year-old son, Hudson, while the couple enjoyed the sunshine and sand. In photos captured by Page Six, it was pretty clear that showing their affection for one another wasn’t off-limits for Anstead and Zellweger. But the publication mentioned that Hudson wasn’t too far away from his dad and the HGTV star’s new partner.

Anstead shares Hudson with his former wife, Christina Haack. The couple’s divorce was finalized nearly one month ago after roughly two years of marriage. During this summer of love, both Anstead and Haack have shown that they are comfortable opening the next chapter of their respective personal lives by exploring new romances. Of course, as co-parents, the right time to determine when they introduce their children to their new partners is definitely a major step, and there are so many variables to consider.

But Anstead and Zellweger aren’t the only stars who’ve contemplated this moment. Already, fans have seen stars like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez introduce their children to one another — even spending a day at an amusement park and more. With Anstead and Haack’s son being so young, the planning might be slightly different than it is with preteens and teenagers, like Lopez and Affleck’s children from their previous relationships. Regardless of a child’s age, though, the decision requires a lot of thought — and the “right” time is different for everyone. We’re just glad to see that Anstead and Zellweger are comfortable enough with one another, and serious enough about their relationship, that this is a step they were excited to take!

Before you go, click here for all the celebrity splits and divorces we never saw coming.