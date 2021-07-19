How do you top the most glowing and ethereal of baby bump reveal photos? Well, if you’re supermodel mom Ashley Graham, you follow it up with another fabulous belly-baring pregnancy photoshoot. Graham, who is expecting her second child with hubby Justin Ervin (they have a son, Isaac, 2) took to Instagram over the weekend to share a fun and flirty cowgirl-themed series of photos. It’s the pregnancy content we love!

Related story Ashley Graham Just Stunned Us With This Gorgeous Bump Reveal For Baby #2

In the photos, Graham is clearly enjoying hot mom summer by rocking a black hat, a black textured bandeau top (where can we get this, please?), and a fabulous pair of gold drop earrings. Yes, Ashley, we’ll need the details on those, too.

As you scroll through her slideshow, you’ll see her in checkerboard pants and comfy patterned Crocs, which look similar to these Classic Realtree V2 versions of the shoe.

“giddy up, baby 🤠,” Graham captioned the slideshow, which ends with a video of her twirling her hat over her head.

Honestly, we’d expect nothing less from Graham. It was just a few days ago that she revealed her second pregnancy on Instagram as well. In that photo, Graham posed in a sprawling green field with a backdrop of trees and hills covered in fog. The model looked simply majestic as she cradled her bare baby bump and gazed off into the distance. Graham was covered only by a long wrap, which draped over her chest and back. As if the photo, taken by her own husband, wasn’t enough, Graham’s caption truly revealed how excited she was for this new phase in her life.

“The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” she began the caption to her pregnancy announcement. “I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us,” she wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

We love that during her first pregnancy, Graham was transparent with her fans and social media followers about how her body adapted, and after the birth of her son, she continued to de-stigmatize societal expectations of motherhood.

Keep these amazing photos coming, Ashley!

Before you go, click here for all the celebrities who welcomed babies in 2021.