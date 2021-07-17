Funko Pop! Just Released a ‘Space Jam’ Line to Celebrate the New Movie With Your Kids

It’s no secret that whenever kids watch a new fun movie, it’s pretty much all they’ll talk about for the next few weeks. And now that the highly anticipated Space Jam movie starring LeBron James is officially out, we wouldn’t be surprised if it instantly becomes your child’s new favorite film. Luckily, there’s a way to bring the Looney Tunes excitement home since Funko! Pop just released a new Space Jam-themed collection — and it includes Slyvester and Tweety, Bugs Bunny, and even LeBron James! Let’s just say, you’ll be a shoo-in for mom of the year.

Bugs Bunny

Image: Amazon

Bugs Bunny’s furry face is a classic in the Looney Tunes universe and this Funko! Pop is the perfect gift for just about anyone.

Funko Pop! Movies: Space Jam, A New Legacy - Bugs Bunny $12.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Lola Bunny

Image: Amazon.

She’s confident, funny, and adorable. Lola Bunny is sure to steal the hearts of many in this new film — that is, if she isn’t already your favorite.

Funko Pop! Movies: Space Jam, A New Legacy - Lola Bunny $12.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

LeBron James

Image: Amazon.

Okay, so maybe your kid’s favorite part of the movie wasn’t the Looney Tunes crew, but instead was star LeBron James. Now’s your chance to snag a Funko! Pop of the basketball legend who looks like he’s about to do a slam dunk.

Funko Pop! Movies: Space Jam, A New Legacy - Lebron James Jumping $14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

From BTS to Disney superheroes, Funko! Pop has so many fun toys, and we can’t wait to add these to our collections.

