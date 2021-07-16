Kelly Clarkson’s $5.5 Million Mansion Comes With a Huge Playground for Her Kids

It looks like Kelly Clarkson really went all out to make her kids, River Rose Blackstock, 7, and Remington Alexander Blackstock, 5, feel right at home in their new Toluca Lake home. The first American Idol winner purchased a $5.5 million mansion that comes complete with the most epic playground for her kiddos, whom she shares with ex Brandon Blackstock. The mansion, of course, has all of the amenities the singer could ever want, but her kids really got something special in their sprawling backyard.

River and Remington’s playground comes complete with a slide, swings, and playhouse, to name just a few fun things. Photos also showed that the kids had quickly settled in too, as evidenced by the bicycles, pool toys, and even a trampoline that could be seen in images obtained by the New York Post. Clarkson bought the Toluca Lake estate after finally selling her Tennessee mansion located in Hendersonville.

The singer’s Tennessee home had been on the market for about four years, per New York Post, eventually selling for $6.3 million. Clarkson is settling into her new digs with her kids as she embarks on a new chapter in her life. The singer filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020, after roughly seven years of marriage. In November of that year, Clarkson was awarded primary custody of both River and Remington, while Montana resident Blackstock received visitation rights and will spend some holidays with their children.

The legal proceedings of Clarkson’s public divorce have dragged on for more than a year now. But she recently made a bold move that let everyone know she is ready to enter this new chapter of her life. Documents obtained by Us Weekly revealed that Clarkson wants to be declared legally single by a court of law, officially ending part of her past chapter. Regardless of her reasoning for the decision, it really looks like the singer and talk show host is wholly embracing this fresh start, and her kids are enjoying their childhood in their fun home playground.

