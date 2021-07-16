The first trimester for any expectant mom is a time of major adjustment and jarring body changes — both internal and external. Mom-to-be Ashley Iaconetti is learning that firsthand, and she didn’t hold back when revealing how intense her first-trimester pregnancy symptoms — whoa, nausea! — have been thus far. The Bachelor in Paradise alum took to Amazon Live yesterday to announce that she and husband Jared Haibon are expecting their first child, and later went on Instagram to post a photo that was way too relatable.

Before sharing the post, Haibon and Iaconneti shared some of their favorite picks from Amazon’s baby selection, including newborn baby bear onesies, a baby wipe warmer, and Philips’ natural baby bottles. Fans quickly saw that planning for your first baby isn’t just designing the nursery and picking out cute clothes. In the snap Iaconetti shared to Instagram, the reality TV star could be seen hunched over the toilet while her husband held her hair.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, this one definitely has “relatable” written all over it for so many pregnant people who have been through the exact same thing during the first trimester of pregnancy. But Iaconetti didn’t stop with just the photo, she also included a lengthy caption detailing her excitement as well as her struggles during this part of her journey.

“Baby Haibon is due Feb 10th! We’re are very excited for that day to come! It’s so cool to think I’m creating a human that’s half me and half Jared!” Iaconetti began the caption to her post. Then, things got real. “I won’t lie though, pregnancy has not been a delight for me,” she confessed to her social media followers.

“The nausea has been relentless and I throw up multiple times most days. I knew the first trimester wasn’t easy for most, but I didn’t imagine my life to come to a standstill feeling like I have an extreme hangover for 5 weeks and counting,” she wrote. Fortunately, Iaconetti noted that “hearing so many stories from followers and friends about their experiences has made me feel better about all the changes my body is going through and a lot less alone!”

Seeing Iaconetti be so open about her experience so far should be reassuring for anyone else who’s experiencing intense pregnancy symptoms. But as this journey continues, we’re just glad to know that she has an incredible support system to offer her advice and validation in the months ahead!

