Hilary Duff Commemorated Daughter Mae’s ‘Birth Day’ With a Series of Stunning Home-Birth Photos

Today was a special day for Hilary Duff, who paid tribute to her infant daughter, Mae, by sharing images from her home birth that took place on March 24, 2021. The images, captured by photographer Lauren Guilford, showed the Younger actress concentrating during her childbirth. Far more moving than the photos, however, was the caption Duff wrote herself, explaining every detail.

“Feeling ready to share some photos of Mae Mae’s birth day,” Duff began the caption to her post. “For me to feel safe during birth and get to where I need to go, it’s crucial to have the right support system. The perfect amount of space, counter-pressure, humor, stillness and people that support my power,” Duff explained.

To that end, Duff called her husband, Matthew Koma, the “most calm anchor in the room when I feel like climbing the walls and my little Molly [Bernard] is an extraordinary doula who sat with me when I needed to be still and quiet.” Duff also revealed that her own mother was present “to make all the snacks and watch with a big nervous smile as her baby brings her a new grandbaby earthside.”

Mae is Duff’s third child and second with husband Matthew Koma, along with daughter Banks Violet Koma; Koma is also the stepfather to Duff’s eldest child, son Luca Cruz Comrie, whom Duff shares with former husband Mike Comrie. “The help that I have to support my other children while I am not able is maybe the most comforting thought of all,” she said, adding that it was “all hands on deck.”

Like so many who have given birth, Duff acknowledged, “This is hard work…every way a woman brings a baby in is. From getting pregnant, to c-sections, hospital or home births, the breast feeding journey (oy vey that one gets me every time) and raising these little beings responsibly to be stand up, confidant, kind citizens of the world. It’s completely consuming,” she wrote. “A tedious, magical, miraculous adventure…So cheers almighty mothers. You make mountains move daily.”

So beautifully said! Cheers to Duff — for sharing the full, gorgeous, hard, miraculous, messy, village-taking process of birthing a baby.

Childbirth is nothing like in the movies, as these beautiful photos show.