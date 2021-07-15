Lele Sadoughi x Barbie Will Take Your Matching Mommy-and-Me Accessory Game to the Next Level

Come on Barbie, let’s go Barbie! It’s Malibu Barbie’s 50th anniversary, and in case you haven’t noticed, Barbie’s been taking over the world as of late—from pool floats to teaming up with The Home Edit—everyone’s favorite doll is giving cult-favorite brands her signature Barbie pink touch. Today, cult-favorite accessories brand Lele Sadoughi is joining the celebration with its exclusive Malibu Barbie collection for mom and littles. Prepare to make heads turn in your upgraded mommy-and-me matching outfits!

Lele Sadoughi x Barbie.

The playful, pretty-in-pink collection includes 12 fun accessories in mom-and-me sizes. You’ll spot Lele Sadoughi’s signature headbands with a Barbie twist, stud earrings, sunnies, and adorable bucket hats to keep you shaded from the sun this summer. Headbands start at $75 for adults and $45 for mini, and while they may be an investment, they’re totally worth the smiles you’ll share rocking them together.

The precious line is limited edition too, and we have a feeling these beauties will sell out fast. Note that a few things are just available for pre-order right now, but that doesn’t mean they can’t sell out. So, get out that credit card and treat you and your mini to a Barbie-approved gift you’ll create lasting memories in.

Shop the can’t-miss collection below to add a dose of Barbie flair to your summer OOTDs! Who said Barbie is the only one who gets to play dress up? Hurry, things are already selling out!

Mini & Me Headbands

Image: Lele Sadoughi x Barbie.

The collection’s crown jewel (quite literally) is one that’s guaranteed to fly out the door, so add it to your cart ASAP. These matching headbands come in three eye-catching styles—including two in velvet and a fabric logo style to help you give your hair some major Barbie

LELE SADOUGHI X BARBIE AQUA CHARM EMBELLISHED KNOTTED HEADBAND $195 Buy now Sign Up

LELE SADOUGHI X BARBIE AQUA CHARM EMBELLISHED KIDS KNOTTED HEADBAND $85 Buy now Sign Up

Twinning Bucket Hats

Image: Lele Sadoughi x Barbie.

Take the bucket hat trend for a spin in these Barbie logo versions. UV protection and style? We’re in.

LELE SADOUGHI X BARBIE PINK KIDS BUCKET HAT $65 Buy now Sign Up

LELE SADOUGHI X BARBIE PINK BUCKET HAT $95 Buy now Sign Up

Throwing Shade

Image: Lele Sadoughi x Barbie.

Now this is how you throw major shade in Barbie’s signature pink. Wear them poolside or pair them with matching dresses for the cutest look around town.

LELE SADOUGHI X BARBIE PINK ROUND SUNGLASSES $165 Buy now Sign Up

LELE SADOUGHI X BARBIE PINK KIDS ROUND SUNGLASSES $65 Buy now Sign Up

Hey, Stud

Image: Lele Sadoughi x Barbie.

Adorn her ears in these kid-friendly studs in a rainbow and heart design. The perfect starter earrings for her (and you too).

LELE SADOUGHI X BARBIE RAINBOW STUD EARRING $85 Buy now Sign Up

