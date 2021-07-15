Target’s Selling An Adorable Kids Version of a Peloton Bike So They Can Work Out With You

Stationary bikes have always been pretty popular for those who prefer to work out at home or don’t have access to a gym nearby. But in the past year, the use of stationary bikes and the growth of companies like Peloton and their internet-connected stationary bikes has sky-rocketed with the number of people staying home and wanting to keep up their fitness routines. Moms and dads have been getting their spin on lately, but imagine all of the little ones wanting to join in and ride too? Well now, thanks to Little Tikes, your mini-me can get those little legs moving as you ride side-by-side with their Pelican Explore and Fit Cycle Ride-On, which just dropped at Target!

Related story The Best Kids' Bike Helmets to Keep Your Little Rider Safe

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Little Tikes.

Little Tikes Pelican Explore and Fit Cycle Ride-On $157.99 Buy now Sign Up

It’s the cutest thing, really. This stationary bike for kiddos is suitable for ages 3-7, it’s designed for safety with a heavy-duty metal frame and texture-grip handlebars for a comfortable ride. Just like mom and dad’s cycle, this one has adjustable seating and handlebars and an adjustable mount for smart devices. If your child is looking for more of a challenge, the kid-friendly lever can be adjusted for added resistance. The bike safely tilts back and forth for more thrills.

Just log into YouTube where they have free trainer-led videos for your little one to start their fun adventure. Your child will be thrilled as they take a ride through the countryside and see cows, the letters of the alphabet, bright blue skies and rolling green hills. After making it through that level, they can jump into hyper speed to make it to the next level and experience more of a view. No smart device? No problem. There are built-in audio adventures so they can ride without a screen. Plus, there’s a bluetooth speaker so they can play their own music and ride to the beat.

If your kid is too busy right now playing outside to enjoy a stationary bike, we suggest buying this Little Tikes Pelican now and hiding it away to surprise them with this cool bike as a birthday gift or a holiday gift!

Before you go, check out these toys from our favorite ethical toy brands.