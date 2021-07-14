What Jessica Biel Realized During the Pandemic Is So Relatable for Working Moms

Jessica Biel was one busy mama throughout the pandemic. Not only did she give birth to her second son, Phineas, 11 months, but she joined the mompreneur club as she was working on her new health and wellness brand, Kinderfarms, which launched in Target this week. Well, not all of us were as busy as Biel — although we were plenty busy! — but what she recently shared during an interview is so relatable for moms who were juggling way more than usual: Even she couldn’t do it all.

Married to Justin Timberlake, the duo (who also have another son, Silas, 6) were keen on sharing their parenting responsibilities to get through all of the time spent at home together. Like so many parents out there, it was what made them a stronger family unit. “It was very much: Be flexible, go with the flow,” she says in an interview with People. “But you have to divide and conquer, otherwise I think one person probably gets too burned out. And we just have to be there for each other.”

Also like many parents, getting through the pandemic meant relying on close friends and family — when possible — for support and honestly, to keep our sanity. For Biel, it was pod schooling that made all the difference for their family.

“It was really helpful for my kids to have some small, safe social circle, and I didn’t go crazy,” she adds. “I am not a teacher. That is what I learned.” We feel you, Jessica!