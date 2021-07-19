Sensory toys have been a trend for a few years, and we’re so glad because they’re so helpful for kids (and adults!). Also known as fidget toys — you may be familiar with the fidget spinner craze that was at its height four years ago — there are many different types of these toys which are said to help reduce anxiety and stress. In addition to those benefits, fidget toys can also improve learning and improve coordination and fine motor skills. Fidget toys are for everyone — people of all ages and most developmental stages. So it’s no surprise that Amazon’s best-sellers toy section is full of these fun toys, including the BunMo XL Pop Tubes.

If your child is anxious or has trouble focusing, these connecting tube toys could be an awesome help for them. It’s said that they’re made for all busy little fingers, but these toys are also exciting ADHD toys for kids. They’re the perfect sensory toys for kids who are on the autism spectrum because they provide tactile stimulation, fine motor skills and auditory feedback (they make a little crinkle popping sound when you twist them into shapes). The bendy, open-ended tubes are also available in smaller sizes, but what makes these XL Pop Tubes great is that they can stretch, bend and twist into big, bold shapes — you can even make a sensory hula hoop!

BunMo XL 8pk Pop Tubes Sensory Toys

BunMo

BunMo XL 8Pk Pop Tubes $16.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

XL Pop Tubes are a perfect addition to your collection of toys that can also serve as fidgets for kids that excite and inspire. Each set comes in a variety of colors including green, pink, purple and blue.

