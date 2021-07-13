Halsey’s Recent Bump Photo Featured This Cooling Bralette & It’s Under $20 on Amazon

In a recent Twitter post, Halsey uploaded a cute bump pic—and we couldn’t help but notice the cozy bra they’re wearing. And naturally, the world had to know where they could buy it. As reported by People, Halsey is not wearing a fancy, overpriced bra—they are in fact wearing one that’s under $20 on Amazon! And it’s not a maternity bra, so pregnant or not, we can all shop their cozy and cooling bralette.

Boody Body EcoWear Women's Shaper Bra - Bamboo Viscose - No Wires, Light Support $16.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Boody Body’s cooling bralette is wire-free and offers light support for those sweltering summer days when the last thing we want to do is wear something constraining. It’s made of sustainably sourced bamboo, so it’s a better choice for the planet too. You can shop it in 9 hues—including a range of nudes and other neutrals you’ll want to stock up on.

And Halsey’s not the only celeb who’s a fan. Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and even Kylie Jenner have worn this comfy bra. Nearly 2,000 Amazon reviewers can’t get enough of it either, so that means we’re adding it to our carts right now.

