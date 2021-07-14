The Best Tech Gadgets & Laptops for Kids This Back-to-School Season

As your child grows, tech will likely become a growing part of their lives. The past year has introduced many younger kids to laptops and tech gadgets they have never used before. But now, since having to attend school via computer screens, see teachers and classmates online, and complete assignments by sending it in virtually, our kids are so much more tech savvy than even just a year ago. Back-to-school shopping can be tricky because it’s hard to figure out exactly what to get when there are so many options. Some of the tools that we’ve found that help make the back-to-school shopping process easier are pre-made school supply bundles and shopping for kids clothing online.

Log ih to your Amazon account and you’ll find all of the tech gadgets and laptops that your kinds want and need. Here, we’ve compiled this list of tech products for kids from kindergarten through 8th grade and beyond. Just one click and you’ve got yet another part of back-to-school shopping done.

JBL Clip 4: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth

JBL.

These portable speakers make listening easier. Though your child may be tempted to listen to their favorite music through this portable speaker all day, they can do that after all their work is done. For school, they’ll be able to get crystal-clear sound of the teacher lessons and lectures streamed from their phone, tablet or any other bluetooth-enabled device. This little guy is only 5-inches high, is battery-powered and clips onto a backpack, purse or anything with a secure strap.

JBL Clip 4: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth $59.99 on Amazon.com

VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch DX2, Blue

VTech.

This smart watch is specifically for kids, so they can do all the things they love without having to have your smartwatch or smartphone. They’ll love the kid-friendly design, the ability to take videos, pictures and selfies, and even use funny filters. Intended for ages 4 and up, parents can safely share photos and videos at their discretion only by uploading them to a computer. Available in blue, pink, purple, black and camouflage.

VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch DX2 $59.99 on Amazon.com

Fire HD 10 Kids tablet, 10.1″

Amazon.

Amazon’s kids tablets are known as the most affordable, durable, and easy to work, and the all-new Fire 10 does not disappoint. There’s an endless supply of educational and entertaining content for kids ages 3-7. The latest version of the Fire for Kids comes with a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+, which makes it easy for parents to monitor your little one and their content consumption, filter questionable content, and set time limits from their own smartphone. The price also includes a sturdy case and a two-year, worry-free replacement guarantee.

All-new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, ages 3–7, 32 GB, Sky Blue $129.99 on Amazon.com

HP Stream Laptop PC 11.6″ Intel N4000 4GB

HP.

This is a laptop that includes Office 365 Personal for one year. The screen is 11.6 inches and it’s perfect for web browsing, creating/editing office documents, checking emails and doing school assignments. It also has a great download speed for light gaming.

HP Stream Laptop PC 11.6 $345 on Amazon.com

Arvok 15 15.6- Inch Canvas Laptop Sleeve

Arvok.

Once you get a laptop, you’ll likely need a case to protect the precious goods. We like this one because the handle makes it easier to carry, the outer fabric is a durable canvas material, and yet it’s still fashionable for kids who care about that stuff. This laptop case provides lots of protection since it has a soft, thick padded inside to protect the laptop from dust, scrapes and spills.

Arvok 15 Canvas Laptop Sleeve $18.99 on Amazon.com

Amazon Basics Wireless Computer Mouse with USB Nano Receiver

Amazon Basics.

If a computer mouse like this wireless one will help your kiddo do their schoolwork more efficiently, it’s probably worth it. This one from Amazon Basics is under $20 and comes in a variety of colors. It has smooth and precise movements and works with laptops, desktops, and notebook PCs. Tech gadgets for the win!

Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids

Amazon.

How cute is this? If your home is already equipped with an Alexa smart speaker, your kids are likely familiar with asking her all the questions. This fun version is not a toy, it’s the real deal, so if you’re thinking of getting your kiddo an Alexa for their room, you may still want to be around when they’re using it. It could be fun for them too — kids can ask Alexa questions, set alarms, and get help with their homework. This adorable tiger design still delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.

EchoDot 4th Generation Kids $39.99 on Amazon.com

LapGear Home Office Pro Lap Desk with Wrist Rest

LapGear.

Tired wrists, carpal tunnel, and neck strain don’t feel good at all, so this lap desk may be the thing your kiddo needs if they’ll be typing a lot. Trust us, using the Home Office Pro will be like working on a cloud. The padded wrist rest and bolster cushion will give them comfort, while the sturdy surface provides just the right support.

LapGear Home Office Pro Lap Desk with Wrist Rest $39.99 on Amazon.com

POWMEE P10 Kids Headphones

POWMEE

Cool headphones, kid! Make sure your kids take their headphones off when adults are speaking to them, but also let them enjoy these stereo kids headphones with excellent sound. They’re a great choice for your children to study, listen to music, watch movies, play games, and even talk with their friends. It features a built-in microphone, which is most convenient for online learning.

POWMEE P10 Kids Headphones $11.99 on Amazon.com

Magnetic Levitation Floating Globe with LED Light

RTOSY.

Mix a bit of fun and education with this floating globe for your kid’s desk. If your child is really into science, they’ll love all the wonder of this magnetic levitation floating globe. It features an LED light that looks really cool when the lights are out.