PSA: You Get a Bunch of Freebies When You Sign Up for Amazon’s Baby Registry

When you’re a mom-to-be, there are so many new and exciting things on your plate, mainly there’s this amazing new little life on the way! But there’s also a ton of responsibilities to come and plans to make before your love bug gets here — there’s a baby nursery to decorate, birthing plans to create (if you so choose), registries to make, and much, much more. So, when we heard about the Amazon Welcome Box that’s offered when you create a registry with them, we just had to share about this great deal.

Here’s how it works: When you create an Amazon gift registry, you also get a box with $35 worth of free baby gear! According to Amazon, the contents change depending on availability (the items will vary from box to box), but an overview of what you can expect includes more than 10 items. We’re talking breast pads, wipes, a sample pack of diapers, and other goodies for mom and baby like a facial mask and a muslin swaddle blanket. You really can’t go wrong with items like these that are essentials for new moms and their new babies. And what better way to try out new brands and items for your new journey as a mom? There’s no risk involved and you can pick and choose what you’d like to purchase and use on your own in the future.

Amazon Baby Registry Welcome Box

The Welcome Box is filled with assorted samples for free to Amazon Baby Registrants. The box is their surprise gift to you so the contents and monetary value will vary. The Welcome Box is only available while supplies last, so sign up for you Amazon baby registry and get your box soon before they run out!