Jessica Biel Just Launched a Wellness Brand for Kids & You Can Get It at Target

Jessica Biel has joined the mompreneur club! The actress and mom of two just launched a wellness brand for kids called Kinderfarms, and it stemmed from a need in her own life. As a mom of two young boys, Biel was frustrated with the options available at pharmacies when it came to caring for sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 11 months. Figuring parents everywhere were facing the same dilemma, she teamed up with Jeremy Adams, a natural products entrepreneur, and the two bonded over being parents “and how hard it was,” she told People, adding: “You read the back of these labels and then when you start looking up what some of these things are, it doesn’t fit my values as a mom.”

Biel and Adams partnered with Greg Willsey to figure out how to provide better health and wellness products for kids — and their solution was Kinderfarms, which is billed as a “kinder farmaceutical” company that’s on a “mission to provide clean health and wellness options for families — offering effective, non-toxic products without artificial additives across all product categories.”

You can find Kinderfarms products in-store and online at Target — the product lineup includes a medical-grade hydration drink called Kinderlyte, which hydrates three times faster than water alone — and without any junky ingredients — that’s perfect for kids (and adults!) who may need a hydration boost post sports, a long night out or when not feeling so great. You’ll also soon be able to try Kindersprout, a “delicious, plant-based organic protein shake for kids” launching in August. It boasts more vitamins and minerals than other leading brands in the space, plus more calcium than dairy-based alternatives. Plus, it’s allergy-friendly and is a safe option for sending in kids’ lunchboxes when they head back to school.

Best of all, Kinderfarms will donate 1 percent of all sales to support families globally through the 1% For The Planet campaign.

Products are slowly rolling out at Target—check out what you can shop right now below or at Target here.

We love it when moms — famous or not — find creative solutions to their own parenting problems that the rest of us can benefit from.

