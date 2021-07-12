Costco Is Selling a Back-to-School Bundle Full of All the Supplies Your Kids Will Need & It’s Under $10

Just as we’re getting into the heart of the summer, taking vacations, spending time at the beach or people, and just enjoying the warmer weather, there are also back-to-school sales popping up and they’re honestly too good to deny. One big back-to-school shopping hack that we’re loving this year is shopping back-to-school supply bundles. Instead of shopping for the items on your kids’ lists piece by piece, these bundles come stocked with the essentials — like pens, markers, pencils, and more — so you can just grab the set and go! Even better: We found this great Back to School All in One Bundle at Costco for just $9.99!

Related story These Genius School Supply Bundles Make Back-to-School Shopping Stress-Free

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Back to School All in One Bundle, 36-Piece

Costco.

Head to the store and grab this super helpful kit, which includes 36 school supplies including pencils, pens, glue sticks, dry erase markers, highlights, an eraser, and more from brands like Sharpie, EXPO, Paper Mate, and Elmers. If you prefer to shop online, this set is also available for $12.99 shipped. What a bargain!

Once you grab this kit with all of your kid’s writing instrument essentials, check out these other school supply bundles from Amazon that include notebooks, folders, crayons, and much more!

Before you go, check out more fun back to school supplies.