10 Picture-Perfect Back-to-School Outfits Under $50

Whether your kids are excited about heading back to school or not totally ready for it, they’re going to need back-to-school clothing. Even a few items can refresh their wardrobe and have them looking and feeling good for the new season. Kids grow like weeds so you might be all about replacing items that are too small, or those favorite outfits that your kiddos wore so much that they’re basically worn out.

We’re all about looking cute on a budget so we’ve gathered affordable back-to-school items and outfits that they’ll love. This list will make your shopping much more stress-free because you can just click and wait for the items to arrive. Plus, we’ve kept these selections for boys and girls under $50!

Your best tool for finding affordable back-to-school outfits will be your Amazon account. You’ll be able to shop a variety of back-to-school fashion styles for kids from kindergarten through 8th grade and beyond. Also, besides picking up everyday clothing for your kids, you can find everything from undergarments and socks, to activewear and gym clothes, to sneakers and boots. Just one click and you’ve got the biggest part of back-to-school shopping done.

Real Essentials Boys’ 5-Pack Performance Basketball Shorts

Real Essentials.

If your child is on the basketball team, or not, these basketball shorts are a stylish value. Made of lightweight, fast-drying mesh, they come in a pack of 5 with a variety of colors, and they’re sized from x-small to x-large. These 9-inch inseam mesh shorts are also perfect for running, lacrosse, soccer and everyday loungewear thanks to the elastic drawstring waist, side pockets and comfortable fit.

Real Essentials Boys' 5-Pack Performance Basketball Shorts $29.00 on Amazon.com

Champion Little Girls Legging Sets with Fleece and Jersey Hooded Tops

Champion.

Sets like this not only take the guess work out of which top goes with which bottom, they make getting ready in the morning as easy as possible. These sets include a fleece hooded sweatshirt or a hooded long-sleeve jersey tee, and a pair of corresponding Champion signature leggings. Buy a few and your girl will be set with options for months!

Champion Little Girls Legging Sets with Fleece and Jersey Hooded Tops $14.99 on Amazon.com

Unique Baby Girls ABC Cutie Back to School Legging Set

Unique Baby.

Outfits for the win. Make mornings easier with this adorable cotton set from Unique Baby and their Back to School collection. Made of Egyptian cotton and a little bit of lycra, this set is comfy with the perfect amount of stretch for active kiddos. The pants have a fun back-to-school design with suns, crayons, rulers, books and ABC’s, and the top is embroidered with “ABC Kindergarten Cuties.”

Unique Baby Girls ABC Cutie Back to School Legging Set $14.99 on Amazon.com

dELiAs Girl’s Active Leggings Set

dELiAs.

Perfect for the most active days, these dELiA’s sets feature a graphic tee, matching leggings and a hairband that can be worn as a headband, neck scarf or even an impromptu face mask. The shirts all have positive girl-power sayings on them, and the coordinating leggings feature fun tie-dye, animal print and graphic prints — it’ll be hard for your little one to choose just one outfit!

dELIA's Girl's Active Leggings Set $12.95 on Amazon.com

Boys Camouflage Pants Set

lontakids.

Your little guy will feel confident and cool in this camouflage-themed set. The top comes in black, white or grey and is embellished with a patch decoration on the chest. The bottoms are a pull-on style with elastic at the waist, side pockets and a tapered ankle. Order the shorts set or the long pants.

Boys Camouflage Pants Set $25.99 on Amazon.com

adidas Originals Kids’ Little 3-Stripes Tee

adidas.

Great for sporty girls and boys or kids who just love this style, this is a classic tee. The adidas Original Kids’ Little 3-Stripes T-shirt can match with pants, jeans or a skirt. It’s a 100-percent cotton, slip-over style that has a soft, lightweight feel.

adidas Originals Kids Little 3-Stripes Tee $25.91 on Amazon.com

BTween Girls Casual Outfit Set

BTween Girls.

What a fun set! These chic little sets work for school days and the weekend. Each set includes two tops (a short-sleeved and long-sleeved option) and two bottoms (a tutu skirt and leggings), plus an accessory. Mix-and-match the pieces for endless outfit combinations. Available in sizes 6x to 12.

BTween Girls Casual Outfit Set - 5 Pieces $29.99 on Amazon.com

Fortnite Hoodie and Sweatpants Set

Epic Games.

Here’s another outfit you may need to purchase in multiples — Fortnite fans will love these! Available in three variations, the black hoodie and sweatpants sets are sure to be a winner. Besides your kiddo wanting to wear this set for days at a time, parents should love that they’re made of a cozy, well-constructed cotton and nylon.

Yeokou Elastic Cropped Sweatpants

Yeokou.

Sweatpants never go out of style and these can be worn on a casual day at school or to gym class…and if you’ve got a teen, please don’t forget about their time hanging out on the weekends. These are made of a thin cotton so they’re best for the coming months. These sweats have a cropped style (so make sure to check the measurements), a drawstring waist, elastic at the ankles, side pockets and cargo patch pockets at the back or side, depending on the version you order. Available in grey, black or white, they’re also available in a slimmer-cut ankle or a baggier cut (which is so in these days).

Yeokou Sweatpants $8.99 on Amazon.com

Real Essentials 3 Pack: Boys Fleece Joggers

Real Essentials.

We’ll say it again: sweatpants are wardrobe staples for everyone at every age, but especially for teens. If you’ll notice, they wear them all. the. time. This pack of three is great because they come in six sets that include three colors, and they’ll take your teen from the gym to loungewear around the house and, of course, to school. These jogger sweatpants feature a tie-string elastic waist, ribbed ankle cuff and a slim fit.