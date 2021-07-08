Nick Cannon Responds to Criticism for Fathering 4 Kids By 3 Different Women in 6 Months

We’ve been a bit perplexed about Nick Cannon and his rapidly growing fatherhood situation. If you haven’t heard, the “Masked Singer” co-executive producer and host has had four kids by three different women over the last year. Cannon first became a dad when he had twins Monroe and Moroccan, 10, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. But just a few weeks ago his alleged girlfriend, Alyssa Scott, gave birth to his seventh child, Zen Cannon. So after months of speculation, Cannon is speaking up about his intentional fathering and says it’s no accident.

It was on his very own Nick Cannon Radio show (broadcast on Power 106 in Los Angeles) and it was the one and only City Girls rapper JT that got Cannon to essentially spill the details on his active procreation schedule.

When Cannon asked JT for “real advice” about his life in a segment on the show called Advice for Nick, JT, sitting with her group member Yung Miami, plainly said what outsiders have been thinking regarding his situation: “Just stay true to yourself and wrap it up!”

“Wrap it up and protect yourself,” JT told him.

To which Cannon laughed and mistakenly thought she was suggesting he wrap up and finish the radio interview. Then he got it, and responded: “I’m having these kids on purpose,” he said. “I don’t have no accident!”