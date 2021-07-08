Megan Fox on How She Supports Her Son When He Wants to Wear Dresses

Fierce and admittedly misunderstood, actress and mom of three kids, Megan Fox is opening up about her work in Hollywood, her life, and becoming decidedly more outspoken lately. She is also known for representing and supporting the LGBTQIA community. If you missed it, she posted a photo of herself rocking a rainbow manicure to Instagram with the caption: “Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades.” So recently when she spoke to InStyle about parenting the three boys she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and mentioned how she protects her eldest, Noah Shannon, 8, from bullies it not only made sense but it also shows the kind of mom she is.

When it comes to her “babies,” she does not stand for any disrespect. At all. Noah has been subject to “mean, awful people and cruel people,” online, she tells InStyle. “I don’t want him to ever have to read that shit because he hears it from little kids at his own school who are like, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,'” she says the mom — whose other two sons are Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4.

When as about making public appearances, Fox says: “There’s so much judgment.” She says people will ask her, “Where are your kids?” when she’s out on a red carpet or even on the back of her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly‘s motorcycle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)