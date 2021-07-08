Scarlett Johansson Reveals Just How Close She & Daughter Rose Are

Many moms are familiar with the phase of parenthood where your child seems to be at your hip for every move you make. Whether you’re doing menial tasks around the house, working from your home office, or simply relaxing on the couch, your kiddo can’t get enough of you. It seems actress Scarlett Johansson’s daughter is in the thick of this phase, and her mom is . . . loving it!
Johansson who shares daughter Rose, 6, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, recently told Kelly Clarkson that Rose is her little shadow.
“She shadows me, like, all the time, which is wonderful,” the Black Widow star, revealed. “I’m sure in a few years she’s not going to want anything to do with me. So I should soak it all up.”
And just like us, Johansson even has some difficulty getting private time when she goes to the bathroom. We’ve all been there!
“There’s definitely times where she’s on the other side of the bathroom door and I’m like, ‘Rose, you’ve gotta give me a minute!’ Everybody needs their time,” the Oscar nominee explained during the Kelly Clarkson Show appearance. “But she means well, and I’d rather have it that way than her wanting nothing to do with me.”
Johansson married Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost in October 2020, and their small wedding was in line with CDC recommendations (which, we’d argue, are the best kinds of weddings nowadays).
Their wedding isn’t the only thing that got our approval though: Johansson and Jost’s union was announced with the help of the charity, Meals on Wheels America — an organization that helps address hunger and isolation among senior citizens in the U.S. The happy couple decided to give the organization the honor of announcing their marriage, and they did so beautifully.
“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” the organization announced on Instagram.
