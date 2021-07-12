Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.

All of the seasons in the year contain about the same amount of days (yes, we actually Googled it), but why does the summer seem to go by the quickest? Maybe it’s all of the sitting in the sun, visiting friends and family, and hosting BBQ’s that last all weekend that make the time seem to fly. Just like that, the summer will be ending and it will be time to get those kiddos back in school mode. Back-to-school shopping can be tricky because school supply lists get longer and longer every year. One great solution we recently discovered: pre-made school supply bundles. They make back to school shopping insanely stress-free. The biggest bonus? You’ll save some bucks because buying in bulk is always cheaper!

Dive into your Amazon account for this school supply bundle hack and you won’t regret it. You’ll find a variety of school supply packs for kids from kindergarten through 8th grade and beyond. Also, these school supply kits aren’t just for students. Order a school supply bundle — which generally includes notebooks, pens, pencils, and more — for your home office or just as a family supply kit. Just one click and you’ve got a major part of back-to-school shopping done.

30-Piece School Supplies Kit

Trail Maker Store.

This kit is perfect for elementary school kids and has everything they need to start the year off right. It includes pencils and a case, pens, spiral notebooks, folders, a ruler, safety scissors, plus highlighters crayons and glue sticks.

30 Piece School Supplies Kit $17.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Back to School Supplies Pack

Back to School Supply.

If you’ve got a little one headed to 3rd, 4th or 5th grade, we’ve got the exact school supply pack they’ll need. This one includes the most common items on their school supply list like notebooks, crayons, markers, erasers and glue sticks, and it even has the tissues that elementary school teachers often request.

Back to School Supplies Pack $28.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Sargent Art 22-0054 Early Childhood Kit

Sargent Art Store.

If you’ve got a budding artist in your home, this kit has all the things they’ll need for class and their artistic pursuits while in school and at home. It all starts with a drawstring backpack that’s filled with colored pencils, graphite pencils, safety scissors, a notebook, assorted colors of construction paper, glue, crayons, paint sticks and more.

Sargent Art 22-0054 Early Childhood Kit $20.79 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Yoobi Mini Supply Kit for Kids

Yoobi Store.

Pre-teens and teens will appreciate this mini supply kit that packs just the basics in a sleek and modern container. With a tape dispenser, stapler, hole puncher, and more desk accessories, the see-through carrying case is the perfect size to pop in their backpack. It comes in pink and blue.

Yoobi Mini Supply Kit for Kids $11.49 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

50-Piece Back to School Supply Kit

Moda West.

Notebooks? Check. Folders? Check. Pencils, pens and highlighters? Check. This school supply kit has all the essentials your student will need for the first day of school and beyond. Great for kids of all ages, just add what they’ll need to their backpack and save the rest of the supplies as the weeks go on!

50 Piece Back to School Supply Kit $22.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

20-Piece School Supplies for K-12

Trail Maker.

If your child’s supply list is not as hefty as previous years, or you’d rather shop small, this may be the supply kit you need. With 20 pieces included, you still get the pencils and pens, notebook and folder, highlighters, ruler, a pencil pouch and more at a great price!

20 Piece School Supplies for K-12 $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Essential School Supply Kit for Middle School Students

EPI Store.

If you’ve got a middle schooler, then you know that the supply demands are a bit more specific. This kit includes the binder, composition notebook, filler paper, index cards, and graph paper that grades 6-8 require, plus the standard pens, pencils, highlighters, and ruler they’ll need to help them shine this school year.

Essential School Supply Kit for Middle School Students $33.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Trail Maker Backpack with School Supplies Kit

Trail Maker.

Now this is a deal! For under $20 you get a backpack, and a starter pack of supplies from the notebook and folder, to the pens and pencils, along with a ruler, crayons and more.

Trail Maker Backpack with School Supplies Kit $16.98 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

School Supplies for Kids – 34 Supplies

VEEBOOST.

This school supply bundle really packs a punch because it features multiple spiral and composition notebooks, plus folders, pencils, pens, highlighters, crayons, glue sticks, pencil sharpeners, and a pencil case. This is a great school supply kit for homeschooling as well.

School Supplies for Kids - 34 Supplies $24.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

14-Piece Student Essential Supplies Quick-Start Bundle

School Supplies.

If your kid is all about the essentials, this is the school supply bundle for them. It includes the basic paper supplies like four folders, three notebooks and a pack of filler paper. There are also index cards and sticky notes. Besides that, they’ll get a bunch of pencils and pens for all the note taking they’ll do, especially in middle school and high school.