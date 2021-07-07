Oh, these were worth the wait! Gwen Stefani is sharing more photos from her wedding weekend on Instagram and they’re just stunning. Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot on Saturday, July 3, and she — along with Shelton and her wedding dress designer Vera Wang — have been sharing the most beautiful images from their lovely day, including the most recent picture with her three sons. Breathtaking!

Overlooking the Oklahoma skies, the family of five are glowing and dressed to kill! As we mentioned, Gwen’s gown was designed by Wang, and it features a touching tribute to her husband and sons including all of their names etched into her veil. For her handsome sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, Stefani thanked Suzy R. Perry for making their wedding suits.

Blake is not without his own set of skills in the romance gesture department. He reportedly built them a private chapel on their Oklahoma ranch to get married in. There had been rumors that Shelton was in the process of making that dream come true happen over the last six months. An US Weekly source said late last year, “He did it himself with help. It’s really a tribute to their love. They are going to get married in the chapel.” Now we can see the labor of love in the photos with its vaulted roof and arched doorway — it’s the most beautiful place for them to swap vows. They will always be able to remember that day by looking over their property and seeing where they came together as husband and wife. Way to kick things off with a solid foundation and the most romantic gesture, Blake!

These two are all about the romance, and we’re here for it!

