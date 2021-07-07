These Cute & Stackable LEGO-Shaped Toy Organizers on Amazon Will Encourage Kids to Stay Organized

If you’ve ever stepped on one of those LEGO bricks, you’ll immediately understand the need for storage. Those little plastic pieces that create hours of fun for your kids, and adults, can be quite painful underfoot. But it happens easily as the small pieces can get lost in the sofa, kicked under the bed or dropped under the dining room table while building those masterpieces. It would be great if we could just store the pieces in the box they were originally purchased in but (trust us, we’ve tried) that cardboard doesn’t last for long. A great solution we’ve found is in this cute LEGO-shaped toy organizer.

While there are plenty of LEGO organizers on the market, this one is actually shaped like the building blocks. So if your kiddo is into LEGO-style decor, this will perfectly complement their bedroom design.

Room Copenhagen 8 LEGO Brick Box, Bright Pink

Room Copenhagen.

Available in 16 colors and four sizes, these bricks are too cute to pass up. Your child can lift the brick-style lid off of this storage container to place their LEGOs inside. There are easy-to-grasp handles that both adults and kids can feel comfortable using. Made of BPA, Phthalate and PVC free plastic, this decorative storage solution will have your kiddo ready for clean-up time. They’re even stackable like real LEGOs so your child can make a shelf of stack. Brick 8 (pictured) measures 19.7” x 9.8” x 7.1” and holds up to 1,600 LEGO bricks!