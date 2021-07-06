Gwen Stefani’s Veil Featured a Touching Tribute To Her Sons

After sending the wedding rumor mills into a furious spin for weeks, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton made it official and were married over the July 4th holiday weekend. The big day was Saturday in Oklahoma at the country singer’s ranch, but it’s the smaller details that we’re learning about which made the already fabulous wedding weekend even more touching. Stefani —with the help of her wedding dress designer Vera Wang — found a very special way to pay tribute to her now husband, and her three sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 5.

A fashion icon and designer in her own right, Stefani first rocked a custom Vera Wang Haute dress. “She chose a custom lily-white silk georgette and hand tumbled tulle high low gown,” Wang shared on Instagram, “with a plunging neckline and a cutaway back. The gown was worn with a lily-white chapel length veil featuring hand-embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo flanked by two white roses at the hem of the veil.”

After the musical couple exchanged vows, Stefani changed into her second Vera Wang dress, and this one lets Gwen’s personality and style shine through! This dress also featured a sweet nod to her sons and new husband. Wang posted this Stefani look on Instagram as well, with the caption: “For the reception, she chose a custom lily-white Italian silk-crepe and hand-tumbled tulle strapless mini dress with hand-pieced silk, crystal, and sequin embroidered foliage, delicately trickling from the waist down the skirt. The embroidery is highlighted by a pair of hand-sewn love birds symbolizing the couple. They are joined by 3 baby love birds representing Gwen’s children.”

For the same photo, Gwen posted to her Instagram with the caption: “You need a party dress when u get to marry @blakeshelton.”

Ahh, we love, love and we adore these sweet tributes to the guys in her life. Congrats Gwen, Blake, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo!

