Get Your Teen the New BTS Funko Pop! Toys & You’re Guaranteed to Get the Cool Parent Award

Look, shopping for teens is never easy. Trends are always changing and kids can be so picky. We all want to be that cool mom who’s ahead of it all and knows exactly what to get their child, but it’s not always that simple. Guessing can sometimes be pretty stressful. If your kids are BTS fans, then they’ve probably already started begging you for the new BTS Funk Pop! Toys that will be hitting Amazon in a few months. We think they look pretty awesome and at such a low price, they’re a great gift for that teenage family member you never know what to buy. The best part? They’re available for pre-order now. These toys will officially be available on sale on September 23, however, you can preorder them ahead of time. With just how popular these have been in the past, we would definitely recommend preordering to guarantee you can get your hands on some.

We love how the outfits in this new set are based on the music video from their Grammy award-winning song, “Dynamite.” These are three we think any teen BTS fan would love. This is the Jung Kook figure and we love how he looks like he’s rocking out.

Image: Funko. Image: Funko.

Funko Pop! Rocks: BTS - Dynamite - Jungkook $10.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The J-Hope figure reminds us of John Lennon, with his big glasses, flare jeans, and peace sign. We just love how fashionable all of the vinyl figures are.

Image: Funko. Image: Funko.

Funko Pop! Rocks: BTS - Dynamite - J-Hope $10.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Lastly, we absolutely adore the detail in this RM figure. The stars on the shirt and lines on the shoes make him very recognizable.

Image: Funko. Image: Funko.

Funko Pop! Rocks: BTS - Dynamite - RM $10.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Overall, if you can get your hands on any of the new “Dynamite” themed BTS figures, we have a feeling your teen will be super happy and impressed by your taste in gifts. Who doesn’t want to feel hip, cool, and “with the times.”

