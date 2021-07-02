Amber Heard Reveals Name of Baby Girl She Had Secretly on Her ‘Own Terms’

Let’s normalize these things: women having the choice of whether or not they share if they’re planning to start a family or have another baby, women not feeling pressured to snap back into perfect pre-baby shape, and women not having to become mothers in the traditional way. With her announcement today that she’s a new mom, Amber Heard revealed that she had a baby on her “own terms,” and we’re here for it. The actress, currently shooting the 2022 release Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom alongside Jason Momoa, took to Instagram to share the awesome news about her baby girl who was born in April.

“I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

Oonagh is an Irish name meaning “only child” or “one,” and it’s also said to mean “lamb.”