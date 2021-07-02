Amber Heard Reveals Name of Baby Girl She Had Secretly on Her ‘Own Terms’

Let’s normalize these things: women having the choice of whether or not they share if they’re planning to start a family or have another baby, women not feeling pressured to snap back into perfect pre-baby shape, and women not having to become mothers in the traditional way. With her announcement today that she’s a new mom, Amber Heard revealed that she had a baby on her “own terms,” and we’re here for it. The actress, currently shooting the 2022 release Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom alongside Jason Momoa, took to Instagram to share the awesome news about her baby girl who was born in April.
“I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”
Oonagh is an Irish name meaning “only child” or “one,” and it’s also said to mean “lamb.”
Heard has been dating cinematographer Bianca Butti since early 2020, according to People, and it seems she named her baby girl after her mother Paige who died last May.
“I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief at the loss of my mom, Paige Heard. She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul. She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever,” the star wrote on Instagram at the time. “Her unflinching, open heart made her the most beautiful woman I had ever known. It’s hard to imagine and even more difficult to say but I feel truly lucky to have been her daughter and been given the gift of having the light she shone on everyone, fall on me for nearly 34 years.”
Though she’s still embroiled in legal battles with ex-husband Johnny Depp, we’re cheering for this beautiful news and wishing Amber and her daughter a wonderful life together.
