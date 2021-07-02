Kanye West Took North West to Business Meetings in Mexico While Kim Kardashian Is in Rome

Sometimes daddy daycare means taking your kiddo to high-powered business meetings . . . in Mexico. At least if you’re North West, 8, and your dad is rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West. Sources close to the family say West took his four kids with estranged wife Kim Kardashian to Puerto Escondido, Mexico, for a five-day getaway, according to E! News, and his eldest daughter served as his business partner for a few days.

The doting dad had business while on vacation, “he brought North along to some of his meetings,” says the source, “and was excited to show her this beautiful place.”

Along with siblings Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, it was a special Father’s Day trip for the family who arrived on June 20. “The kids enjoyed time at the pool and at the beach while Kanye made music and art,” the insider tells E! News. “He met with various people on the property to learn about the architecture and work of the artist.”

Forever the artist, it’s reported that the “Run This Town” rapper seemed “very interested and curious” when it came to learning the history behind the luxurious retreat. As the insider puts it, “He wanted to spend hours on everything he was doing.”