Big summer sales are here with the Fourth of July weekend, and parents are not going to want to miss the deals at Pottery Barn Kids, which is having a major warehouse sale. The retailer is currently offering up to 75 percent off all of their brands including regular Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Teen.

Pottery Barn Kids has deals on cribs, nursery furniture, kid beds and bedding, toys, beach gear, pajamas, lunch boxes, and backpacks. Anything your kid needs, it’s probably on sale at Pottery Barn Kids.

We aren’t sure how long Pottery Barn Kids’ deals will keep going, but we have a feeling that this sale will be around through the long weekend, if we’re lucky. To help you wade through Pottery Barn Kids sales quickly, we rounded up a few of the best deals and some items you might want to add to your cart. Want to shop on your own? Check out everything here.

Up to 50 Percent Off Furniture

Pottery Barn Kids.

Expertly crafted from solid polar wood, this loft bed has classic styling and a timeless quality. Available in simply white or charcoal, it will coordinate with any kids room decor. The bunk includes a built-in ladder, guardrails and below you’ll find storage drawers, open shelving and a desk area.

Elliott Loft System $1899 Buy now Sign Up

Pottery Barn Kids. Pottery Barn Kids.

This twin loft bed set is perfect for your kids who are sharing a room. With one bed high and the other low, it creates the ultimate zone for sleep, play and study. Made of long-last birch wood, there’s also a desk area and open shelving for extra storage.

Nash Twin Loft & Lower Bed Set $1295 Buy now Sign Up

Pottery Barn Kids.

For the messiest of play rooms and bedrooms, this storage table comes in so handy! Made of solid wood, it’s the perfect platform for your child to be creative with everything from artwork, to tea parties, to a steady surface for those building blocks. The middle area is open for dumping items after a busy day of play and there are also drawers for additional storage.

Carolina Storage Table $178.99 Buy now Sign Up

Up to 70 Percent Off Toys & Play

Pottery Barn Kids.

Set up this inflatable arch sprinkler in the backyard this summer for hours of play. The cute unicorn-themed arch attaches to your garden hose easily and will have those kiddos having fun and running through the arch while cooling down.

Inflatable Unicorn Arch Sprinkler $94.99 Buy now Sign Up

Pottery Barn Kids.

Beach balls are mandatory whether you’re in the sand or at the pool, and if your little one is still into “Baby Shark” they’ll love this beach ball with a baby shark inside. Not so much? Scroll down the page to find the other beach balls with an alligator, a unicorn, a rainbow inside, and more!

Shark Beach Ball $19.99 Buy now Sign Up

Up to 60 Percent Off Beach

Pottery Barn Kids.

Your adorable beach baby will be that much cuter and stylishly covered up in this rugby stripe beach robe. Available in pink multi stripes and red multi stripes, it’s perfect for the beach, pool or even after bath time at home. Made of super soft cotton, it features a hood, patch pockets and a belt to tie.

Rugby Stripe Kids Beach Robe $22.99 Buy now Sign Up

Pottery Barn Kids.

You also can’t head to the beach or pool without a towel, so get your little ones these fun towels like this Turtle Pile design. Soft and absorbent made of plush 100% cotton velour, it provides UPF 50+ protection. Available in other festive designs like a flamingo, mermaid and sail boats.

Turtle Pile Kid Beach Towel $19.99 Buy now Sign Up

Up to 50 Percent Off Back To School

Pottery Barn Kids.

Back-to-school time isn’t that far away so why not save on backpacks before the shopping rush begins? This Disney Moana backpack is the cutest bag your child will adore the design on this Pottery Barn Kids Mackenzie style backpack and parents will love it too because it has all the pockets, straps and gear loops to keep everything in place. Comes in a size small and large.

Disney Moana Backpacks $22.99 Buy now Sign Up

Pottery Barn Kids.

Durable and adorable — what more could you ask for in a kids lunch box? This striped one features a BPA-free liner to keep lunches safe and fresh. Zipper closure and there’s a strap inside the container to keep things in place.

Fairfax Green/Navy Stripe Lunch Boxes $18.99 Buy now Sign Up

Pottery Barn Kids.

Buy some of these water bottles for now during the summer, and save some for later when the kiddos head back to school. Available in fun designs, the Mackenzie Lavender Multi Dinosaur Water Bottles come in regular and large sizes and can be customized with your child’s name so there’s no confusing the owner of the bottles! Durable and decorated, they’re BPA-free and keep drinks chilled for up to six hours.