Prince Harry Says Daughter Lilibet Is So Different From Little Archie Already

They say having one kid is like, well, having one kid, but once you have two children the balancing act really begins and it seems like Prince Harry agrees. In London today for the highly-anticipated unveiling of his mother Princess Diana’s statue on what would have been her 60th birthday (July 1), the Duke of Sussex talked all things fatherhood with fellow new dad Ed Sheeran (he and wife Cherry Seaborn had their daughter Lyra Antarctica 10 months ago) at the 2021 WellChild Awards, according to Hello! magazine. Harry was a surprise guest at the charity event and chatted for the first time about new daughter, Lilibet Diana.

Related story Princess Diana Envisioned Prince Harry As Prince William's 'Wingman' Once He Was King

“Congratulations, a girl right?” asked Ed. “We just had a little girl ten months ago now. You’re still in the trenches now! How do you manage with two?”

“Two is definitely a juggle,” replied the Duke, whose baby daughter Lilibet Diana was born June 4. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first child, son Archie Harrison, is 2.

Speaking to another guest later, Harry reportedly said of Lilibet: “We’ve been lucky so far, she’s very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy.”

And while speaking to event guests, he added how being a father of two had changed him: “Now as a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families, who power through indescribable challenges with the support of WellChild.”

While he’s in the UK for the highly-anticipated unveiling of mother’s statue, this appearance marked the Duke’s first engagement in the UK since stepping back from royal duties. It’s also one of his rare sightings since announcing that he and Markle would be taking paternal leave after the birth of Lili.

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of Princess Diana playing with William and Harry.

