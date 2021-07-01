Who Knew Crocs Had the Cutest Kids Sandals? They Start at Just $24, Too

Parents, please get your kids the most comfortable shoes you can find, even in the summer. Though it may seem like those speedy little feet can withstand all sorts of running, walking, kicking, and stomping, they can still experience cramping and aches while making their way through the amusements parks, beach boardwalks and wherever else your family is planning to visit this summer. So you’ve got the comfort part in mind, but also think about durability — what’s going to last and won’t break the bank? You can’t go wrong with Crocs.

Our go-to footwear pick for kids is often the cult-favorite Crocs brand because they have a pretty solid reputation as a kid-favorite cozy shoe and they come in a variety of styles and vibrant colors. And psst, we found some great new options for this summer and they’re available at Zappos at wallet-friendly prices. And you can get them with fun charms? Yes please!

Crocs Kids Classic Cross Strap Charm Sandal

These Classic Cross Strap shoes are lightweight and come in super sweet colors like pink lemonade and pistachio. Honestly, we wouldn’t be surprised if your child wants one of each color. There’s a cute fixed charm near the toe — customizable with Jibbitz™ charms — and they’re constructed with Croslite™ material for a soft, supportive, and kid-friendly fit. Available in sizes 4 toddler to 11 little kid.

Kids Swiftwater Expedition Sandal

Get your mini me these Swiftwater Expedition Sandals by Crocs this summer, which honestly look like a cute kid version of the “dad sandal.” Featuring a round, open-toe silhouette and lightweight construction, these sandals will keep your little one standing out in a crowd. Available in black, navy and pink lemonade, they’re water-friendly, and the dual hook-and-loop closure straps provide a secure and adjustable fit for those busy summer days by land or by sea. These are available in toddler, little kid and big kid sizes.

