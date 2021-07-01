Let’s just get straight to it — FOAMO is the toy of summer 2021. If you’re trying to come up with fun, unique and safe ideas for summer fun at home, look no further. More than a toy, it’s an activity that’s perfect for the whole family and can easily serve as the main attraction for your outdoor birthday parties, holiday celebrations, or anytime you want to have some festive fun. It’s a foam machine that makes mountains of foam in your backyard in just minutes!

So how does it all happen? Very simply. The foam machine kit is so easy to set up that you’ll (sorry parents!) never have an excuse for not using it. The set comes with foam solution, a blower, hose, foaming adaptor, a water pump, a stand, and a storage bin/bucket. That sounds like a lot of parts to assemble, but we promise you’ll be set up in 10 minutes. You just add water, plug it in, and you’re ready to go. The bottle of foam solution provides two hours of foamy fun and there are refills available so your family and friends can enjoy the suds for the whole summer. If it still seems too good to be true, check out this video of the FOAMO in action on the Drew Barrymore Show.

Parents will love that the foam solution is hypoallergenic, non-toxic and biodegradable. So when the fun is done, there will be a bit of residue left, but you won’t have a big mess to clean up. Just use a damp cloth and it’s gone.

Who says you need to go to the beach to have some fun?

Kids ages 3 and up can join in on the foamy fun. And if you use this machine so much that you run out of foam, you can buy a refill on Amazon.