These Adorable Toothbrush Sets for Kids Will Actually Make Cleaning Teeth a Blast—& They’re on Amazon

As your little one starts growing up and having more responsibilities, one of the first tasks they learn besides feeding themselves and putting on their pajamas at night is how to brush their teeth. Some kids take to the routine right away and the only concern you’ll have is teaching them that they need to brush and rinse, and not swallow the toothpaste. Other kiddos may need more convincing to add brushing their teeth to their daily routine, and that’s where this perfect product comes in — and these adorable toothbrush sets are available on Amazon!

Your child will be psyched to start brushing when they have this Brusheez Kids Electric Toothbrush Set in their hand. It makes brushing fun with the safari-themed animal designs for little ones age 3 and up. Get Ollie the elephant, Jovie the giraffe, or Snappy the crocodile, which comes in a handy and versatile base that can sit on the sink countertop or it’s just as easy to mount on the wall.

Not only is it cute, but it’s also effective and removes up to two-times more plaque than a traditional toothbrush. There’s a cup for rinsing and the best part is this set makes brushing fun by including a two-minute sand timer which gives your child a challenge of brushing until the sand runs out (just enough time to make sure their teeth and gums are squeaky clean!) There are no plugs or wires, the Brusheez sets are battery-operated. The set also comes with a replacement brush head and a chart so your kiddo can track their daily brushing progress.

Get your child started with some great dental hygiene habits with this adorable collection of toothbrushes!

