Costco Is Selling Exclusive HelloKitty Squishmallows — And They’re Going Fast!

If your kid is into Squishmallows, you know that they’re the squishiest, softest, most plush toys around. And if you haven’t heard of them before, take our word that Squishmallows are perfect as a cuddle buddy or a pillow. They come in a host of exaggerated animal shapes including an elephant, a dog, a walrus and so many more. Right now though, Costco is selling the exclusive HelloKitty Squishmallows.

Squishmallows have been around for a few years, but they set off a huge craze in 2020 when Costco sold the Star Wars lineup — including Baby Yoda and Chewbacca — were all the rage. Now this Hello Kitty offering is selling just as fast!

Made of ultra-soft spandex and polyester fill, this floral HelloKitty measures 20-inches high. It’s machine washable and is recommended for children ages 3 and up, but they’re great for kids of all ages (teens love to collect these huggable toys, too!).

And if you don’t have a Costco membership, you can get Squishmallows at Amazon! Check out the leopard, the sea turtle, the butterfly and more, here.

