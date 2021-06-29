Cardi B Swears By This Skincare Line for Her Pregnancy Glow—Everything Is Under $32 at Ulta Beauty & Amazon

Anyone else still in shock about Cardi B’s pregnancy announcement during her performance at the 2021 BET Awards this weekend? Yeah, us too. It’d be remiss not to discuss her glam details too, so we really need her to drop that skincare routine—and STAT. Lucky for all of us, we got the scoop on the exact skincare products she used that night, and they’re super affordable—you can shop the line at Ulta Beauty and Amazon!

According to a press release SheKnows received, Cardi B’s makeup artist Erika La’ Pearl used Urban Skin Rx (all products she used are under $32!) to get the rapper’s skin prepped for her performance. “Tonight’s inspiration was about celebrating Cardi and her wonderful announcement of her second child,” La’ Pearl said. “Showing that as a woman, you can have it all – perform while pregnant and look beautiful. I wanted to create a look that enhanced her natural glow.”

Urban Skin Rx creates clinical products for diverse skin tones, which we’re all about. On top of that, it’s all at a wallet-friendly price point. Are we dreaming? Nope, so let’s get to it. Without further ado, Cardi B’s skincare routine from the 2021 BET Awards:

First, she cleansed her skin with the Resurfacing Vitamin C Cleansing Bar, which can help improve the look of uneven skin tone and dark marks. Next, she used the Even Tone Resurfacing At Home Peel Pads to help tighten pores and diminish fine lines. After that, she used the Radiant & Bright Glowing Moisturizer to lock in moisture. And lastly, she applied 4-6 drops of the Reti-Glow Gentle Resurfacing Night Oil, which gives dehydrated skin a boost—it also doubles as a makeup primer.

Ready to get Cardi B’s glow at home? Shop her full routine below—everything is under $32 so you really can’t go wrong! And one product is even on sale right now.

Vitamin C Cleansing Bar

This miracle-working cleanser bar is formulated with glow-worthy ingredients like niacinamide, lactic acid, and kojic acid, which help smooth rough skin texture while brightening dull skin. To use, wet the included sponge and rub across the cleansing bar for a foamy cleansing experience.

Glowing Moisturizer

The name speaks for itself—made with vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E, this moisturizer will leave your skin as glowing as Cardi B’s. Hurry, it’s on sale at Ulta Beauty right now!

Night Oil

This hard-working resurfacing oil exfoliates skin overnight, so you can wake up with glowier skin. It’s made with Bakuchiol, a plant-based alternative to Retinol, so it’s a must if you’re looking for a holy grail anti-aging product that’s a bit more gentle on skin.

At-Home Peel Pads

You don’t always have time to get get a chemical peel—not to mention, they can be downright expensive. These $20 at-home peel pads do the job wherever, whenever. Use 1-2 times a week and make sure to stay out of the sun after use—and always wear sunscreen–as the AHAs increase skin sensitivity to the sun.

