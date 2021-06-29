Heather Rae Young Says Having Kids With Fiancé Tarek El Moussa Is Just Not in the Picture Now

Stepmoms and bonus moms are important. And it’s also important for women to be able to speak freely or keep totally private about their choice to be a mom, hold off parenting for a while, just enjoy being a bonus mom or stepmom, or not want kids at all. It’s all good. So Heather Rae Young’s response during an appearance on E! Daily Pop about having kids soon with fiancé Tarek El Moussa is open and honest, but also a very necessary message to send to women possibly feeling bogged down by the pressure to have a family — and honestly, even need to answer such a personal question.

Related story Heather Rae Young & Tarek El Moussa’s Engagement Party Looks So Dreamy

“We actually talked about this, because I’m turning 34 this year, which isn’t old obviously, but I already feel like I have two kids,” the Selling Sunset star shared, referring to El Moussa’s kids: daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. Their mom is HGTV star Christina Haack. “I’m raising Tarek’s babies, and we have them 50 percent of the time. I am such a good bonus mommy. I adore those kids. I raise them like they’re mine. I wouldn’t be able to do it any other way.”

“Right now, our household is freakin’ crazy. I’m filming TV shows, I’m raising kids, I’m building businesses,” she shared. “So right now, no.”

Young then shared the interview clip on her Instagram page and added a bit more about her feelings about having a baby: “Probably the number one question I get asked is if Tarek and I are adding more babies to the family … I never knew how much love I had to give until I came into these babies lives and as of now I can’t see myself wanting to add another into the family. The kind of family we have is special and my heart is so full already that I really don’t feel the need for more. ♥️”

Young was very graceful answering the question as she was hosting E! Daily Pop, and the comments on her Instagram post was full of hearts, but we can’t help but mention that asking a woman about her plans to procreate is a no-no.

Commenters on her post agreed: “I loved your answer but honestly, why do people ask this question? So insensitive and way out of line,” one person said.

“It’s actually so rude to ask a woman that. You never know what they are going through behind closed doors or if they just don’t want children. It’s actually no ones business,” another commenter wrote. “Like she says her house is full and obviously full of love being a bonus mumma.”

It’s just a very private and personal matter and celebrities are always expected to just give all of their private information up to anyone that asks.

These celebrity moms make us all feel better when they share the highs and lows of parenting.