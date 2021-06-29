Megan Fox’s Kids Make a Rare Appearance During a ‘Today Show’ Interview — And They Are Adorable!

We’ve all been there over the past year while chatting with someone via FaceTime or Zoom — whether it was an important meeting with work or even a casual conversation with family or a friend, our kids find a way to step into the room and invade the background. There was a time when these interruptions were the most embarrassing things we could imagine (pre-2020), but now, it’s just life. Actress and mom of three Megan Fox had one of those relatable moments recently during her interview on Today with Hoda & Jenna and she handled it, as we would expect, like a pro.

As Fox joined Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Savannah Guthrie to talk about her new horror film, Till Death, her kids started popping up in the background. Fox was sitting in a living area where you could spot a sofa, pillows on the floor, a bookcase, TV, and a patio space behind her.

Hager noticed the first of her sons in the background, “First of all, where are you? We see a lot of pillows, some clothes,” with Guthrie adding, “and we saw a little kid in the background.”

Fox says to her youngest son Journey, 4, “Journey, you’ve gotta crawl,” but it’s too late, he’s already been spotted by mom’s computer… and millions of viewers.

“They just woke up, it’s 7:30 here, so they just woke up a few minutes ago, it just is what it is. We just have to make it work,” Fox gave a chuckle and a shrug. “I’m at the house that we’re staying in right now, this is the living room area and they all fell asleep last night watching a movie.

Guthrie tries to get back to the interview asking, “Do you love the horror genre?” But just then, another adorable son crawls in the background. And yes, Fox loves horror movies infused with a bit of humor, for the record.

Another relatable moment Fox shared is how time flies when you’re a parent. “I wish there was a way — I’m sure a lot of mom’s feel this way — where you could, like for a day, just put them back at that two, three-year-old period because it’s hard to watch them grow up so quickly. That’s something I struggle with a lot, I cry about it all the time, they grow up so fast. I have three boys and they are hilarious and they don’t listen to me at all.”

“No matter how engaged you are… you always look back and think I could have been more present or I hope I was grateful for this while I was in that moment. “

When asked about her headline-making relationship with musician Machine Gun Kelly (who she’s been dating since her split from ex-husband Brian Austin Green), Fox says she doesn’t love all the media attention. “It’s not preferable that everything you do is a news headline or that people sort of know every time you leave your house, but so far so good, and life is just a series of moments so I’m just trying to enjoy this moment and live in it and be happy with it.”

