Meghan Markle-Loved Hatch Just Dropped a Pregnancy-Safe Deodorant Every Mama-to-Be Needs

There are so many changes that happen to our bodies during pregnancy. Besides thinking about our hormones adjusting, the foods we should avoid, and our growing belly, moms-to-be are often thinking about the beauty products that come in contact with their skin. That’s why brands like the Meghan Markle-loved Hatch are so important, because they get it — women need solution-oriented products not only for certain phases of our lives but throughout our lives. Moms-to-be tend to run a little hotter because our bodies are doing all of this monumental work. Add the summer sun into the mix and you’ve got one hot mama. So, when it comes to the all-important deodorant we’re using, finding one that’s safe, made with non-toxic ingredients, and is also effective has been challenging—until now.

Related story Meghan Markle’s Favorite Flattering Jeans Are 40% Off at Nordstrom, So It's Time to Stock Up

This week, Hatch introduced its FRESH MAMA deodorant, the brand’s very first all natural, pregnancy-safe deodorant. Hatch had sensitive, hormonal skin at the forefront of their minds when creating this product, which is packed with nutrients that will leave the skin soothed and fresh all day long. And it’s just $24.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Hatch Fresh Mama

Hatch.

Fresh Mama features a lovely combination of natural scents with a Japanese citrus and chamomile blend. The best part? It’s aluminum and baking soda-free, which means you can use it during pregnancy, while nursing and beyond!

Fresh Mama All Natural Deodorant $24.00 Buy now Sign Up

Markle’s picks have never lead us astray, so we’re sold and adding this to our cart immediately.

Check out these comfy pregnancy shoes below: