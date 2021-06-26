Old Navy’s Iconic Fourth of July Collection Is Here for the Entire Family

When a good sale comes along, we always make sure we try and take advantage of it. But when we find a deal that our whole family can enjoy, well, let’s just say that we’re ready to shop till we drop. So you can imagine our excitement when we discovered that Old Navy’s Fourth of July flag collection has finally arrived in stores and online. There’s something in the sale for everyone in your family; your partner, babies, kids, and even your furry friend can jump in on the Fourth of July-themed fun! (Hey, when we said the deal was perfect for the whole family, we meant it). Take a peek at some of our favorite pieces from Old Navy’s latest collection below.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Americana Tie-Dye Gender-Neutral Sweat Shorts

Image: Old Navy.

Perfect for mom and dad, these totally on-trend tie-dye blue and red sweat shorts will keep you feeling cool and looking festive.

Unisex 3-Pack Short-Sleeve Bodysuit for Baby

Image: Old Navy.

If it’s your little one’s first time watching the fireworks extravaganza unfold, why not celebrate the moment with these adorable bodysuits?

Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Pleated Face Masks

Image: Old Navy.

Plan on celebrating the holiday away from your home? These themed face masks are the way to go, so you can enjoy the night safe and worry-free.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: