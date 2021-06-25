Shawn Johnson’s Daughter Drew Is Already Taking After Her Tumbling Mama

It can be said that once you’re a gymnast, you’re always a gymnast … or maybe the saying should be “once a gymnast, soon-to-be a gymnast’s mom”? Olympian Shawn Johnson East is proof of both of these statements from what we’ve been peeping on her Instagram lately. Besides strutting her pregnant belly in a purple metallic gymnastics leotard for the ‘gram, the former gymnast has been sharing the cutest clips of her daughter Drew Hazel, 2, whom she shares with hubby, football player Andrew East. And a new post shows that baby girl might just be following in her mama’s footsteps — or should we say somersaults?!

The latest dose of cuteness is a video of Drew doing perfect baby tumbles on her mom and dad’s bed, and it looks like it’s all happening in the middle of changing the bedding. Which we’ve noticed — just keep reading below — is Drew’s favorite time to play on their bed.

Mom Shawn shares in the caption: “In honor of gymnastics trials! Hahaha she’s now obsessed with her somersaults! Best of luck to everyone competing! So excited for you all!”

Just adorable! And we recall that Drew’s mom has another clip of her epic bed tumbling action. This time was a bit more wobbly, but just as sweet and fun. Listen out for grandma’s concerned comments as she catches Drew on the opposite side of the bed from Shawn.

Their baby boy is due very soon and we wonder if he’ll have some athletic inclinations like his mom, dad, and big sister? It seems Johnson thinks so …

“I’m getting ready to have a boy, and I don’t know how to do it. It’ll be awesome,” Johnson told SheKnows previously. “I’m so excited, and I think especially with my daughter, she’s a very rough and tough girl, so it’ll be a perfect match.”

