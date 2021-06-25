Channing Tatum Shares First Full Picture of Daughter Everly — & Reveals Her Adorable Nickname

We can admit that Channing Tatum is quite the irresistible guy — he’s an actor, dancer, author of a New York Times bestseller … but what we’re loving most lately about him is his role as a girl dad. While the star of seminal films like Magic Mike and the author of. the children’s book The One and Only Sparkella gave us a feast for our eyes with a steamy IG picture from the trailer of his upcoming movie Lost City of D recently, it’s his latest post that’s really pulling on our heartstrings, as it features the adoring dad and his lovely daughter on the beach. It’s the first time he’s shared a full-face picture of Everly, 7, and revealed his sweet nickname for her on the platform.

Here’s the caption Tatum shared with the photo with Everly: “You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart. You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids. you said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail.”

“Haha one day you will read this and i hope laugh,” he adds. “We have fun 🤩 hehehe”

In the past, Tatutm, and ex-wife Jenna Dewan, have been very private about sharing details about their daughter. While they usually share images and videos of her from the back or, at most, a profile pic, this share has garnered lots of attention with over 1.3 million likes in under 24 hours!

Single dad Tatum is private, but also honest and open about how his fear of being unable to connect with his 7-year-old daughter Everly inspired his picture book. “When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want,” the actor told Parents in an interview for the magazine’s May issue, noting that he didn’t wear nail polish or know how to braid hair. “But now,” he says, “I do both. I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don’t think I would have ever been able to have otherwise.”

