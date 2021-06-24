Dating as a teen and young adult should be fun, light-hearted, and exciting, but when you’re the son or daughter of a celebrity, everyone from curious classmates to those peering paparazzi is always in your private business. Luckily, Ava Phillippe, 21, seems to have her privacy intact, and from what we can see her iconic lookalike mom Reese Witherspoon approves.

Related story Reese Witherspoon Reveals Why Her Lookalike Adult Children Bring Her to Tears

In her latest Instagram post, Phillippe shared a rare selfie with her boyfriend, Owen Mahoney. The picture of the cute couple was taken at the Austin Bat Bridge located in Austin, Texas. In case you hadn’t heard, the Austin Bat Bridge is a hot tourist destination. (Don’t worry, it’s news to us, too!) According to the Instagram account my.travelpassport, “Seeing Austin’s famous bats is a must-do activity for tourists and locals alike! After the sun sets, the show really begins, and hundreds to thousands of bats come out and cascade East over Lady Bird Lake.”

According to her caption, Ava and Owen were hoping to see some bats, but no such luck on that night. “the bats were feeling shy…so here’s a pic of us instead,” Ava captioned the shot.

Owen and Ava both attend UC Berkeley and have been public with their relationship since 2019. And the pair got a big thumbs up from Witherspoon, who commented on the post: “These two,” she commented, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

Besides looking like twins, (there’s also no denying she looks like her famous dad Ryan Phillippe) Ava and Reese share a strong bond, with each often posting tributes to each other on social media.

Along with Ava, Witherspoon shares 17-year-old Deacon with ex-husband Phillippe, and shares Tennessee, 8, with husband Jim Toth.

Before you go, click here to see which daughters who look just like their famous moms.