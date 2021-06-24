Co-parenting is hard, but what might make it harder is when your ex is dating someone you don’t particularly care for. Even if you have a great relationship with your former partner, that new person being in the picture, and possibly hanging out with your kids, can cause some tension in the dynamic. Such is reportedly the case with Alex Rodriguez and his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, mom of their two daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13. Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez ended their two-year engagement in April, and it’s now being reported by Us Weekly that Rodriguez and Scurtis are getting along “better than ever” — and for an interesting reason. Scurtis, according to Us Weekly’s source, reportedly “wasn’t the biggest fan” of Lopez.

Married in 2002 and divorced in 2008, the now-single Rodriguez and Scurtis have reportedly been spending more time together and with their kids since his recent split with the singer, actress, and business mogul. Just as quickly as J. Lo moved on with Ben Affleck, it seems Rodriguez has found some comfort in hanging out with his ex, who is married to Angel Nicolas.

“Now that J. Lo’s out of the picture, [Cynthia] is spending more time with the kids and Alex altogether,” Us Weekly’s insider says.

In a recent Instagram post, Rodriguez posted a carousel of his 54-day workout journey and included a selfie with Scurtis, and two others, including Nicolas, who joined the workout.

The Us Weekly source added, “He’ll invite her to accompany them to certain events or just to go out to eat. It makes the girls happy too to see their parents getting along well and getting to be together as a family again.”

That J.Lo shade aside, we’re always happy to see exes getting along — especially when kids are involved.

