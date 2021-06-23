Amazon’s Best-Selling Luna Game Controller Is 20% Off As a Post-Prime Day Deal

A wise person once said, “It ain’t over until it’s over,” (or maybe that was just a Lenny Kravitz song), but Amazon’s Prime Day deals are still happening! Today you can upgrade your family’s gaming experience with a high-performance controller made for Amazon’s cloud gaming service — and save money while you’re at it. The folks at Luna have their best-selling game controller available and it’s still 20% off!

This controller is special for so many reasons, but what’s most exciting is that your kiddos can game faster since this controller connects over WiFi to Luna versus a local Bluetooth connection, which can sometimes lag. The Luna controller talks directly to the cloud so there’s no need for device-specific setup, so the kids can seamlessly transition their game from one screen to the next on Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, iPhone, iPad, and even select Android phones.

Families will also love that they can launch Luna games with Alexa. On Fire TV, just press and ask Alexa to get your games by saying something like, “Alexa, play GRID.” And it’s done!

The Luna controller features low-friction thumbsticks for the most comfortable grip. If you’re traveling with your Luna controller, use two AA batteries for wireless gameplay. And yes, you can pair the Luna Controller to Fire TV via Bluetooth and use it as a remote control and play games even when you’re not on Luna. Set up is seamless too, just download the Luna app to your phone.

