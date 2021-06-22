This Super-Popular Graco Car Seat Is 29% Off for Amazon Prime Day

When you’re about to become a parent, there’s a long list of items that you’ll need for this amazing new member of your family. From big-ticket items like a crib, stroller, and baby monitor to smaller necessities like diapers and wipes, there are so many baby essentials to help your tiny human feel cared for and safe. But at the top of your list should be a car seat. There’s nothing more important than your child’s safety, especially when driving. And as they grow — which happens in the blink of an eye, really — you’ll need a car seat that adjusts with their fast-as-lightning phases of growth. That’s why a convertible car seat is a parent-favorite for keeping your little one comfortable and safe during all of your journeys, near and far. And just in time for Prime Day, Graco’s Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat is almost 30% off at Amazon during their Prime Day sale.

If you’re unfamiliar with this product, here are some key details: This convertible car seat grows with your child from rear-facing harness (4-50 pounds) to forward-facing harness (22-65 pounds). The Graco Extend2Fit car seat is a gem because it features a four-position adjustable extension panel that provides up to five inches of additional legroom for those growth spurts. This allows your child to safely ride rear-facing for longer. This care seat is Graco ProtectPlus engineered and helps protect your child in the case of a frontal, side, rear, or rollover accident.

Parents can also rest assured that this seat has a steel-reinforced frame, InRight LATCH, a Simply Safe Adjust no re-thread harness and an easy-to-read level indicator for when you’re installing the car seat. And to keep your little one comfy, it has an adjustable headrest and a six-position recline. Honestly, we wish they made these seats for adults!

The seat is a steal right now at $149.99, but to get this deal, you must be a Prime member — if you’re not, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

