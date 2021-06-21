Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Pampering Her Baby Bump With This $12 Belly Mask

Pregnant for the third time, Jennifer Love Hewitt started this week off right by pampering her baby bump. In her Instagram story, the Party of Five alum showed off a serious self-care lewk while enjoying some at-home spa treatments. In the pic, her face is slathered with a bright blue mask and her pregnant belly is covered in a hydrating sheet mask.

“Double mask to start the week,” Hewitt wrote on the pic, with a shout-out to @hatchgal for the belly mask.

When you’re expecting, you watch your belly grow, and grow… and grow. It’s an exciting, miraculous, and …. well, sometimes uncomfortable and itchy time. Your skin (and everything else) stretches to accommodate the fetus developing inside, and the rapid stretching can cause tiny tears in the dermis and result in dryness and irritation.

But Love Hewitt has turned us on to something soothing: the $12 Hatch belly mask is a facial for your baby bump and a great self-care item for mamas-to-be. Simply peel off the mask’s backing and smooth the sheet mask over your belly, folding the gussets to fit the size of your bump. Not only is it hydrating, but it claims it can help prevent stretch marks and scars.

One of the many pregnant celebrities in 2021, the 9-1-1 actress recently posted another funny baby bump photo to her Instagram story, joking that her pants kept falling down because of her expanding waistline.

“When the pants keep slipping off the bump!” Hewitt captioned the selfie. In it, the former Ghost Whisperer star is seen with pigtail braids and a white t-shirt pulled up to reveal how her patterned leggings have slid below her bump.

Love Hewitt and her husband, Brian Hallisay, about whom she wrote a gushing Instagram tribute on Father’s Day, already share son Atticus James, 5½, and daughter Autumn James, 7.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best dad, friend and husband I know. I will always look at you and feel lucky you are mine,” Hewitt wrote on the photo of her hunky husband in an apron in the kitchen. “Our kids are very lucky and we celebrate you today.”

The couple revealed just last month that they are expecting a third child. Well, unexpectedly expecting, as it turns out.

“We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn’t think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment,” Hewitt told PEOPLE when announcing her baby news. In fact, she only took a pregnancy test to humor her son after he saw a commercial for one and suggested she check to see if there was a baby in her belly.

While Hewitt said she loves “the experience” of being pregnant, she revealed that baby No. 3 will likely be her last.

“I’m pretty sure. I don’t think I could do another one. I think five is a great number,” she told PEOPLE.

