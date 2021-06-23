Attention Parents: Highlights is Extending Its Prime Day Sale for the Entire Week

Doesn’t the thought of Highlights magazine give you that nostalgic feeling of being in elementary school or going to the local library when you were a kid? That’s because picking up a copy of the magazine full of short stories, creative projects, and lessons catered to kids was, and still is, such a treat. It’s been around for generations, helping kids of all ages grow into their best selves: curious, creative, caring, and confident humans. So it’s very fitting that everyone’s very first magazine is 75 years young this month and celebrating the monumental milestone by extending its Amazon Prime Day sales through the end of the week!

They’re offering savings of up to 70% off PLUS an additional 10% off with code PRIME10. Just pop into the Highlights Amazon brand store where they’ll be running incredible deals for a full week spanning Monday 6/21 – Sunday 6/27. You’ll need to be a Prime member to get these deals, so if you’re not already, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

If you aren’t so familiar with Highlights, here are some of the great things the magazine offers: on-the-go activities for summer travel, tech-free puzzles and games to cure summer boredom, confidence-building learning products by grade level, skill, or subject. Beyond the magazine, there are also subscription boxes — either way, inspiration and fun will be delivered to your doorstep every month!

With a one-year subscription to Highlights magazine, your child will receive monthly issues of skill-building fun! Inside each issuue, they’ll find Highlights’ famous seek-and-find puzzles, games, experiments, poetry, science, art, music, recipes and crafts, and so much more, all created for young learners. We love that each issue features artwork and writing created by kids, so encourage your child to join the community!

Highlights Hello print magazine is specifically for babies and toddlers and turns reading time into laughing and learning time too! It features simple stories for language development, bright pages to keep your little one engaged, and simple puzzles to keep learning fun. Plus, the pages are tear-proof and washable so they’ll last a long time in those tiny hands.

You can shop other Highlights brand items on sale during their extended Prime Day right now.